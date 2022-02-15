Natixis Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 359,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

