Natixis Makes New $606,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $270,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

SKY opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

