Natixis Invests $641,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

