Natixis Invests $520,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Natixis bought a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agenus by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

