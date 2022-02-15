Natixis Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

