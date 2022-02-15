National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the period. National Vision comprises about 2.9% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 1.77% of National Vision worth $82,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $9,326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 682.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 144,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $6,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 6,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,404. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

