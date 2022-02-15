National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Sells $2,583,088.50 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 376,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,900. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

