National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

