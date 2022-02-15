National Australia Bank Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

