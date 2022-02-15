MWG Management Ltd. Invests $136.73 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,732,000. Illumina comprises about 16.6% of MWG Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MWG Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.24 on Tuesday, hitting $336.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,804. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.64 and a 200-day moving average of $409.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

