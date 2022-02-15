MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MPLN stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13.

In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 2,647.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

