MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MPLN stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13.
In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MPLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
