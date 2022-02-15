Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

MTL opened at C$12.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

