MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 59.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.35. 100,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

