MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 59.1% in January

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.35. 100,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

