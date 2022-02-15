MSD Partners L.P. Takes $4.94 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. 17,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,116. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.