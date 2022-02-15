MSD Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,200 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities accounts for 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 0.30% of American Campus Communities worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,029. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

