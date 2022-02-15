MSD Partners L.P. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $18.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.87. 3,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $658.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

