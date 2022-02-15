MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

