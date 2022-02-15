MPM Asset Management LLC Has $88.85 Million Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

MPM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,076 shares during the period. iTeos Therapeutics makes up 20.6% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MPM Asset Management LLC owned 9.35% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $88,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

ITOS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,780 shares of company stock worth $18,047,562. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

