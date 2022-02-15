Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,996,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.