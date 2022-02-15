Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 5.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVNA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.73. 32,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,166. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

