Morgan Stanley Sells 299,335 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $172,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

