Morgan Stanley Sells 118,635 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $181,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $505.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

