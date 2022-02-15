Morgan Stanley Raises Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €3.70

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €3.30 ($3.75) to €3.70 ($4.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.01) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.15 ($3.58) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.70 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 168,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

