Morgan Stanley Lowers Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) to Equal Weight

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

