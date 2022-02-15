Morgan Stanley Has $203.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

