Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allstate were worth $194,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 74.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

