Morgan Stanley Buys 544,316 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $168,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

