Morgan Stanley Boosts ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $10.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICL. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $9.88 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.