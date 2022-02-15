Moore Capital Management LP Sells 412,005 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 412,005 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,996. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

