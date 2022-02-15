Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,557,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,435,071,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $525.36. 17,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,735. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

