Moore Capital Management LP Has $59.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,437 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises about 0.9% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $59,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after acquiring an additional 536,066 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $244.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $253.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

