Moore Capital Management LP Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 8,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

