Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MONY. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 188 ($2.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.21. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185.30 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.21).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

