Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce sales of $105.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the lowest is $97.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. 107,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,525. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

