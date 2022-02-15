Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $9.68. Momo shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 1,656,045 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

