Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

