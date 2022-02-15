ModiHost (AIM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,739.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $53,500.23 and $7,739.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00106238 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

