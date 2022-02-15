MML Investors Services LLC Has $36.07 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 127,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

