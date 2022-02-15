MML Investors Services LLC Has $117.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $117,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. 1,068,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.