MML Investors Services LLC Buys 387,997 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 155.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,997 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $81,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 221,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.