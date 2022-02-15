MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 63,031 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 6,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,842. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

