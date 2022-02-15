MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,884 shares during the period. Essent Group comprises 0.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 7,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.