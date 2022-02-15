Mizuho Boosts Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

PECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

