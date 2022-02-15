Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $557,662.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $64.05 or 0.00145273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $557,662.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 107,686 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

