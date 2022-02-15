Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Trading Down 9%

Mips Ab (OTC:MPZAF) shares fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80.

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

