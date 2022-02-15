Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 73.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

