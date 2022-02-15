MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.59

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 1836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.98.
About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)
