MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.59

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 1836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

