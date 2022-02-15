Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

