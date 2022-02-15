Millennium Management LLC Has $129.90 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,263.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $129,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR stock remained flat at $$29.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

