Millennium Management LLC Buys 530,157 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,157 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.96% of PNM Resources worth $168,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 105.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PNM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,154. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.